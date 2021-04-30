₱5.88M in marijuana leaves seized in Kalinga; 2 suspects arrested

AT least two drug suspects were arrested and 49 kilograms of marijuana in their possession confiscated in a buy-bust operation in Kalinga on Thursday night.

Maj. Gen. Vicente “Vic” Dupa Danao Jr., National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) police chief, identified the suspects as Carlos Bocad Banosa, 27; and Mylene Sulay Bullay alias Angel, 25.

Joint operatives from Police Station 10 – Kamuning Station Drug Enforcement Unit, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) under Police Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra and the Police Regional Office of Cordillera (PROCOR) – Regional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Banosa and Bullay along Sitio Wanti, Bulanao, Tabuk City, Kalinga at about 6:20 p.m.

Seized were 45 bricks and eight stalks of suspected marijuana leaves each wrapped in transparent plastic and buy-bust money amounting to ₱500, 000 consisting of five genuine ₱1, 000 bills and 495 pieces of ₱1, 000 in boodle money.

The confiscated marijuana leaves have an aggregate estimated weight of about 49 kilograms worth ₱5.88 million.

The suspects and evidence were brought to the PROCOR Regional Drug Enforcement Unit Office for proper disposition and documentation.

They face charges for violating the Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Acts of 2002.