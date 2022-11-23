《GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards 2022》 Award Presentation CeremonyPress-main2.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 November 2022 – The “Greater Bay Area Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards 2022” presentation ceremony was held successfully earlier at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 28 women entrepreneurs with outstanding career achievements and significant contributions to the development of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) were presented with the “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award” (15 winners), “GBA Outstanding Young Women Entrepreneur Award” (7 winners) and “GBA Outstanding Caring Women Entrepreneur Award” (5 winners). The highest honor, “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award – Supreme Honourable Winner”, went to Ms Shirley Chan Suk-ling, Vice Chairman of YGM Trading Limited and Director of Yangtzekiang Garment Limited.

The “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards” is co-organized by the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association and Metro Finance, with over 40 supporting organizations. The objectives of the event are to recognize the courageous and innovative spirit of female entrepreneurs and their contributions to various industries, as well as to the economic and social developments of the GBA area. The organizers also hope that the exchange and interactions among the awardees would further facilitate the advancement of various industries and set a role model for the young generation, inspiring them to showcase their capabilities and take part in the development of the GBA.

Ms Shirley Chan Suk-ling, the recipient of “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award 2022 – Supreme Honourable Winner”, is a leading figure in the garment industry with a distinguished record of public service.

With over 100 women entrepreneurs nominated this year, the competition of the award is very keen. The judging panel, comprising more than 10 prominent figures from the political and business sector; academia; public organizations and professional bodies, made the assessment based on five criteria: Enterprise management and development; Industry influence and achievement; Contribution for the GBA development; Corporate social responsibility and Personal reputation and recognition. All the winners are leaders in their respective fields and can be justly proud of their achievements.

Mr Michael Cheuk Hau-yip, PDSM, JP, Under Secretary for Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), was the guest-of-honour of the award presentation ceremony. He praised the commitment of the organizers in fostering the development of GBA and offered his heartiest congratulations to all the awardees. Mr Cheuk also urged the community to “stay connected with the development of our country, capitalize the opportunities made available by industrial transformation in the GBA and work together with the HKSAR Government to foster a prosperous future for GBA”.

Ms Shirley Chan Suk-ling, the recipient of “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award – Supreme Honourable Winner”, is a leading figure in the garment industry. Not only she manages a number of international fashion brands, but Ms Chan also passionate about community services and has a distinguished record of public service. She said in the ceremony that she personally witnessed the rapid development of GBA, which was a very significant market for Hong Kong because of their similarities in cultural background, weather, taste and fashion trends. She hoped and remarked that “Hong Kong’s economy will regain its momentum and we all will tell the good stories of Hong Kong.”

Since its debut in 2018, over 400 women entrepreneurs have been nominated for the “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards”. In the past five years, about 150 elite entrepreneurs have been awarded respectively with the “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award”, “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award in Family Business”, “GBA Outstanding Young Women Entrepreneur Award” and “GBA Outstanding Caring Women Entrepreneur Award”. The awardees came from 16 sectors, including food and entertainment, technology, environmental protection, healthcare, finance and real estate, transportation and logistics, education and arts, hotel and tourism, watch and jewelry, e-commerce and manufacturing etc.

When the organizers first launched the “Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award”, the theme was “To foster a prosperous future for GBA through leading women entrepreneurs who embrace both strengths and soft power”. In order to ensure the sustainability of this original intention, the organizers in 2019, with the support of the first batch of awardees, steered the establishment of the “Greater Bay Area Hong Kong Women Entrepreneurs Association”. Joined by the awardees of subsequent years, the Association, through various activities and workshops, facilitates the connection of various industries, fosters collaboration among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. During the pandemic, the Association has staged a number of charity events for the benefits of the community.

《GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards 2022》



List of Judges



1. Professor K C Chan, GBS, JP, Adjunct Professor and Senior Advisor to the Dean at HKUST Business School

2. Dr Haywood Cheung, The President of New Territories General Chamber of Commerce and President, Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange

3. Ms. Margaret Fong, Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council

4. Professor Witman Hung, JP, Hong Kong Deputy to 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and Principal Liaison Officer for Hong Kong, Shenzhen Qianhai Authority

5. Ms Sophia Kao, GBS, JP, Director, Bay Area Hong Kong Center

6. HON Jeffrey Lam, GBS, JP, Executive Council Member and Legislative Council Member

7. Professor William Leung, GBS, JP, Chairman of Legal Aid Services Council

8. Ms Shuyan Li, President of Shenzhen Association of Women Entrepreneurs, PRC

9. Ms Vivian Lin, Chief Operating Officer, Hong Kong Productivity Council

10. Dr Katherine Ngan, MH, JP, President, May Cheong Group and Court Chairman, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

11. Ms Pauline Ngan, BBS, JP, Hong Kong Delegate to the National People’s Congress and Deputy Chairman & Managing Director, Mainland Headwear Holdings Ltd

12. Dr Stanley Yim, BBS, JP, President, Hong Kong Justice of the Peace Association

13. Ms Carrie Yu, Senior Advisor, Consumer Markets Industry, PwC

(The list is arranged in alphabetical order by surname)

《GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards 2022》 Award



List of Awardees

I. GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award – Supreme Honourable Winner

Ms Shirley

Chan Suk Ling Vice Chairman of YGM Trading Limited and

Director of Yangtzekiang Garment Limited



II. GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award

1. Ms Jasmmine Wong Inchcape Greater China 2. Ms Grace Yu Ho Wun Credit Suisse 3. Ms Lam Kwai Chi 1 Consultancy & Management Limited 4. Ms Ko Wing Chi Hafina Rose Diamond Limited 5. Ms Queenie Chan Lei Man Little Cave Workshop Limited 6. Ms Chan Ping Shan Po Tak Lee Enterprise Limited 7. Ms Chan Wai Ling Chan Kan Kee Limited 8. Ms Wong So Fun Zenlan Biological Technology Limited 9. Ms Yeung Kit Shun Greater Bay Area Media Group Limited 10. Ms Alice Yeung Wing Yee Sky Gallery International Group Limited 11. Ms Judy Yip German Life Global Limited 12. Ms Catherine Chau Chung Wing Multiple Brain Science & Technology 13. Ms Siu Ching Yu CHKMED Limited 14. Ms Daphene Lo Chung Mei Meiga Health Holdings Limited 15. Ms Angel Tam Media360 Asia Limited

III. GBA Outstanding Young Women Entrepreneur Award

1. Ms Diana Wong Charming Jewellery Limited 2. Ms Coco Chun Ching Man Infinite Engineering HK Limited 3. Ms Jennifer Cheung Nga Ting In Heart Employment Agency Limited 4. Ms Twiggy Chan Cheuk Ki Boaz International Education Institute Limited 5. Ms Chan Yick Wai Optical Easy, Draco OPTICAL Limited 6. Dr Cheng Wai Yin King Dragon International Group Limited 7. Ms Celine Tse Wai Ling Xaris Academy Limited

IV. GBA Outstanding Caring Women Entrepreneur Award

1. Ms Mary Suen Chief Happiness Officer Association Limited 2. Mrs Rebecca Choy Yung Golden Age Foundation 3. Ms Leung Lai Kam General Best Corporation Limited 4. Ms Pang Lai Ming Lisa Pang International Program Limited 5. Ms Noletta Chiu Siu Fung Medialink Group Limited

