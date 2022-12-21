《Hong Kong Star Brand Award Presentation Ceremony》 Celebrating Hong Kong spirit and local brandsSME Star Award Photo 2.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 December 2022 – The “Hong Kong Star Brands 2022” presentation ceremony, a signature event for the local business sector, was held successfully on 20 December 2022 at Hotel ICON, Tsim Sha Tsui. 40 outstanding local brands were respectively awarded the “Enterprise Award”, “SME Award”, “Greater Bay Area Enterprise Award”, “Innovation & Technology Award”, “ESG Award” and “Non-Profit Organization Award”. The Lukfook Holdings (International) Limited was awarded the highest honor – “10th Anniversary Grand Award”.

The officiating guests at the kick-off ceremony of the “Hong Kong Star Brands 2022”.

The Hong Kong Star Brand Award is steered by the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Hong Kong Productivity Council as co-organizers. The Hong Kong Trade and Industry Department and over 50 trade associations and organizations joined as supporting organizations. Launched in 2012, the Hong Kong Star Brand Award now enters its tenth anniversary. Through awarding the star brands established by local enterprises and inviting them to share their successful experiences, the organizers hope to inspire the entrepreneurs and the young generation to set up their own sustainable local brand. They also actively promote exchange between local and overseas enterprises and encourage them to work together to enhance the quality of products and services and hence promoting the economic development of various places. Since its launch, over 200 enterprises and organizations have been presented with “Hong Kong Star Brands” award.

14 outstanding local brands were awarded the “SME Award” of the “Hong Kong Star Brands 2022”.

Mr Algernon Yau, JP. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, was the guest-of-honour for the “Hong Kong Star Brands 2022” Award Presentation Ceremony. Joining the officiating party were Ms Maggie Wong, JP, Director-General of Trade and Industry; Hon Mr Sunny Tan, Chairman of Hong Kong Productivity Council and Legislative Council Member; Ir Hon Mr Lee Chun-keung, Legislative Council Member; Hon Ms Chan Hoi-yan, Legislative Council Member; President Mr Andrew Kwok and Chairman Mr Calvin Cheng of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, as well as Mr Man Fok, Chairman of Hong Kong Star Brand 2022 Organizing Committee.

Mr Man Fok, Chairman of Hong Kong Star Brand 2022 Organizing Committee said in his welcoming remarks that “Hong Kong has been badly hit by Covid 19 for more than two years and various trades and businesses are facing tough challenges. The awardees today, with their quality products and services, have managed to increase their turnover and stabilize their marketplace during the turbulent time.” He hopes that the star brands will aggressively venture into various parts of the world and help tell the good story of Hong Kong.

Mr Algernon Yau, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, in his speech, commended “the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association for its contribution in facilitating the development of the local small and medium enterprises.” He offered his heartfelt congratulations to the awardees and said “the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has all along spared no effort in supporting the local enterprises in nurturing their own brand and expanding their market.”

Mr Andrew Kwok, President of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, expressed his gratitude for the tremendous support from the government and the business sector for the Hong Kong Star Brand Award. In accordance to the blueprint and action agenda for national development outlined by National 14th Five-Year Plan, Mr Kwok hopes that more local star brands offering high-quality products and services will emerge to make Hong Kong a more competitive and attractive business centre. This in turn will enhance the international standing of Hong Kong and foster its sustainable development.

The Honorary Advisory Panel and Judging Panel of “Hong Kong Star Brand 2022” are respectively composed of more than 10 celebrities from the political, business and academic sectors. The judging criteria cover five key areas: business results, corporate culture, brand identity, scope of business and its sustainable development.

The Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association has also helped steer the establishment of the Hong Kong Star Brand Enterprises Association. Recipients of the Hong Kong Star Brand Award in the past years are all invited to join as members. Through a wide variety of activities, the Association helps promote the status of Hong Kong brands; encourage brands from the Mainland and overseas to come to Hong Kong; nurture young entrepreneurs; and promote collaborations among the government, the industrial sector, the academic and the research institutions which in turn helps foster the economic prosperity of Hong Kong.

Awardees of “Hong Kong Star Brands 2022”:

10th Anniversary Grand Award

Organization Brand Name Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited Luk Fook Jewellery

Enterprise Award

Organization Brand Name 1 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited Luk Fook Jewellery 2 CLP Power Hong Kong Limited CLP Power Hong Kong Limited 3 The Hong Kong Electric Co. Ltd. The Hong Kong Electric Co. Ltd. 4 Tai Hing Worldwide Development Ltd. Tai Hing 5 China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited 6 Solution Expert Technology Limited Solution Expert Technology Limited 7 Vennic Linted TamJai SamGor Mixian 8 Beauty Forever Salon Centre Beauty Forever Salon Centre 9 Sense Beauty and Spa Sense Beauty & Spa 10 Bright International Education limited Bright International Education Limited 11 Gilman Group Limited Gilman Group Limited 12 LMHK Group Limited LMHK 13 Well Belief Trading Limited ProWays 14 Xcelom Limited SafeT21 Express

SME Award

Organization Brand Name 1 Chaisentomg Pharmaceutical Factory Limited Chaisentomg 2 Xin Management Limited Xin Management Limited 3 EC Electronics, Limited EC Line 4 Ensec Solutions Hong Kong Limited Ensec Solutions Hong Kong Limited 5 Owl Square Co-living Limited Owl Square Co-living Limited 6 Companion Creation Limited Wall City Flavor 7 Friend’s Kitchen HK · Tea 8 Compliance First Consulting Limited Compliance First Consulting Limited 9 Richer Land Company Limited Richer Land Company Limited 10 Chan Kan Kee Limited Chan Kan Kee 11 Chukfo Taipan Restaurant Chukfo Taipan Restaurant 12 One One Roast Goose Restaurant One One Roast Goose Restaurant 13 Guo Yao Tang Group Limited Guo Yao Tang Group Limited 14 RHT Industries Limited b-MOLA 15 Zhongshan Engineering Company Limited Zhongshan Engineering Company Limited 16 Ample Innovation Limited Ample Innovation Storage 17 CT Development International Limited CT Development International Limited 18 To’s Universe Construction Company Limited To’s Universe Construction Limited 19 ASCC Limited ASCC Limited 20 DIREACH DIREACH

Greater Bay Area Enterprise Award

Organization Brand Name Royal Talent CPA Royal Talent

Innovation & Technology Award

Organization Brand Name NAHI Smart Technology Limited SMART D Silk Road and Belt Technology Limited Silk Road and Belt Technology Limited One Solution Limited One Solution Limited

ESG Award

Organization Brand Name FDB Holdings Limited FDB Holdings Limited

Non-Profit Organization Award

Organization Brand Name Society for Community Organizations Society for Community Organizations

