【 C.S 】: The first company with Cordyceps sinensis assets as the main body was successfully listed on the US SEC

TAIPEI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cordyceps, a Chinese medicinal material, is interestingly being called the “Winter Worm” in Chinese due to its unique physical appearance. The older generations may be familiar with this valuable herb for its effect in restoring energy, promoting longevity, and improving quality of life. However, the younger generations may not be aware of the worth of this special herb.



（Left）C.S CTO Vincent Liu （Right）C.S CEO Dalan Huang

In fact, Cordyceps has been a precious medicinal material for the royals and nobles since the ancient times, and modern medicine has also confirmed that it has pharmacological effects such as anti-inflammatory, lung maintenance, kidney protection, blood vessel protection, and improvement in sports performance.

On March 30, 2023, Cordyceps Sunshine 【C.S】successfully issued its initial prospectus with the US SEC , which is the first company with its primary business to produce and sell the cordyceps to received approval from SEC for its registration statement, this has attracted considerable attention from the capital market in the early stage.

Cordyceps Sunshine 【C.S】with the assistance of the technology and experience of the Taiwanese Fungal Strain research team, has successfully applied for the following patents: “artificial feed for a bat moth young larvae and its preparation method and application – patent CN113475648A”, “a proliferation method of cordyceps fungus infected with bat moth larvae – patent CN113348965A”, “customizable exclusive formula cordyceps culture equipment – new patent No. M540473″, ” Environmental control equipment – new patent No. M540472″, “mobile incubator preservation device with fungal cultivation with the function of inhibiting cancer cells – new patent No. M543537”, and other unique technology patents related to cordyceps cultivation biotechnology. The company has successfully achieved mass production, and driven the industry development.

Antrodia cinnamomea, a unique medicinal fungus that can only be found in Taiwan, is internationally famous for its well-defined pharmacological effects. Due to the rarity of the wild Antrodia cinnamomea and the Stout Camphor Trees (the trees that harvest the Antrodia cinnamomea), the Taiwan government has enacted regulations to prohibit any deforestation to the camphor trees. In order to sustain the supply of the Antrodia cinnamome, biotechnicians have developed a variety of Antrodia camphorata cultivation methods, but they are all in the form of “mycelium”, which both in appearance and active ingredients are not comparable to the wild Antrodia cinnamomea that are harvested from the camphor trees; some companies also tried to afforest the land with small-flowered camphor trees to fill the huge market demand, but the growth of camphor trees is quite slow, which from seedlings to large trees can take at least 30 years. It is apparent that the method of afforestation is not practical in the short run.

In 2022, the “Antrodia Cinnamomea Production Regulations” was released in China, and in it, the regulation directly stipulated that the production of Antrodia Cinnamomea must use the technology patents from Cordyceps Sunshine 【C.S】. This established the company as the leader of the Antrodia Cinnamomea industry in China.