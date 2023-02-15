【Hong Kong Arts Centre (Comix Home Base)】Leads Local Comic Artists Participating in Exhibition in France “Fifteen Fantasies” 第50屆「法國安古蘭國際漫畫節」 圓滿結束，7位本地漫畫家遠赴法國大顯身手，深受海外漫畫迷喜愛。 .jpg

Hong Kong Arts Centre



Art for Passion, Art for Life, Art for All

Since 1977, the Hong Kong Arts Centre (HKAC) has been a platform for nurturing and supporting artists, and infusing art into everyday life. Its unique arts and educational programmes aim to make the arts accessible for all. The HKAC believes in the transformational power of art for people from all walks of life. Established more than four decades ago, the HKAC brings art to the people of Hong Kong – by presenting programmes for visual arts, performing arts, moving images and media arts, comics and animation. Other areas also cover arts education, conferences, festivals, public art and community projects, all done with the vision and mission of engaging and inspiring creativity in the Hong Kong community.

In 2000, HKAC founded its educational arm, Hong Kong Art School (HKAS). The HKAS provides award-bearing programmes to nurture artists and art practitioners, as well as short enrichment courses for the general public. The HKAC aspires to engage everyone in the community to become an active participant in the arts – as an enthusiast, an artist or a patron.

Let’s continue to embrace ‘Art for Passion, Art for Life, Art for All’, and share the inspiration.

Official website:

hkac.org.hk | Facebook: Hong Kong Arts Centre | Instagram: @hongkongartscentre

Comix Home Base



Hong Kong Arts Centre (HKAC) believes that comics and animation are important local pop culture and artistic creations. The HKAC has been dedicated to planning and organising diverse and unique activities to promote the arts and culture of comics and animation to the local community and abroad.

Since 2006, HKAC curated Comix Home Base project (CHB), hosted over 700 ani-com-related events, such as exhibitions, talks, workshops, performances, publications, screenings, public arts, etc. Outside Hong Kong, the footprints of Hong Kong comics can be found in France, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Japan, Singapore, Mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, etc. Through the uniquely planned programmes, several Hong Kong comics artists have got chances to initiate international collaborations in publishing their comics in foreign languages in Europe. These all made an impact on the international comics scene and help to raise the profile of Hong Kong comics internationally.

The HKAC (CHB) continues to proactively look for opportunities to promote Hong Kong’s diverse comics and animation arts, with the aim of increasing international recognition and awareness of Hong Kong’s comics artists and their unique works.

Official website:

www.comixhomebase.com.hk | Facebook: hkacchb | Instagram: @comixhomebase

About the Co-organiser

Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation



Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation Limited was founded in 1999, with the aims to:

1. Unite comics and animation industry, promotion of comics & animation culture;

2. Strengthen the positive awareness of the community members on comics and animation;

3. Link around the world comics & animation industry; and

4. Nurture local comics and animation talent.

Official website:

www.hkcaf.hk | Facebook: Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation

HK Comics Support Programme



HK Comics Support Programme (HKCSP) is organised by the Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation Limited (HKCAF) and is sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The HKCSP supports 15 selected local comics start-ups with a series of activities, including training and guidance from industry experts, as well as a maximum subsidy of HK$210,000 for each of the selected comics start-up to produce its own brand-new original comics (subsidised comics).

In the 1st HKCSP, a series of promotional activities had also been conducted, including the exhibition of the selected comics start-ups and their subsidised comics at the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong (ACGHK) 2022 in July and the Comic Fiesta 2022 in Malaysia in December, to maximise the exposure of participating comics start-ups and their subsidised comics in the local and overseas markets, with a view to helping them explore more business opportunities.

The HKCAF Limited has launched the 2nd HKCSP to provide support to another 15 local comics entrepreneurs who were selected by the judges. Their 15 brand-new subsidised comics are expected to be launched at the ACGHK 2023.

Official website:

www.hkcsp.hk

About the Sponsor

Create Hong Kong



Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors Hong Kong Arts Centre to organise Fifteen Fantasies ‧ Hong Kong Comics @The 50th Angouleme International Comics Festival, France and Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation to organise HK Comics Support Programme, among other projects to promote Hong Kong’s animations and comics.

Website of CreateHK:

www.createhk.gov.hk

Disclaimer: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.