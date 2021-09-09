﻿Paolo Contis publicly apologizes to ex-partner LJ Reyes

ACTOR Paolo Contis finally took to Instagram and broke his silence regarding his controversial breakup with partner of six years, LJ Reyes. The pair have a two-year-old daughter named Summer, and Contis also shared parenting duties with Reyes in raising her son Aki (fathered by Paulo Avelino) while they lived together.

Last week, a tearful Reyes granted a tell-all interview on Boy Abunda’s talk show, and Contis has since endured a deluge of bashing on social media.

“I can’t say I don’t deserve [the attacks] kaya tinatanggap ko lang ito. I understand your frustrations,” the actor started his post. But while he wanted to stay silent on the matter, he was compelled to speak out to spare people who had been affected by the revelations from any more pain and humiliation.

Addressing five major issues, Contis first denied allegations that he had been taking drugs and, as a result, had physically abused Reyes and the children. “This is not true. Minahal at inalagaan ko sila (I loved and took care of them). I never laid a finger on them,” he said.

Regarding a third party as the cause of their break up, Contis admitted, “Aaminin ko, naging marupok at gago ako sa ilang taon naming pagsasama (I will admit it. I have been weak and stupid in the years that we’ve been together). I’m not proud of it. For that, I’m sincerely sorry. I’m truly ashamed of my actions.”

Specifically naming actress Yen Santos, his leading lady in his current Netflix hit, “A Far Away Land,” he set the record straight: “She was never the reason of our breakup. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ (If LJ and I have not been okay for the longest time), it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang [Santos] diniin sa issue na ‘to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu-ano (You have blamed her so much for this issue. Even the promotion of our movie has been tainted by so many allegations).”

Nevertheless, Contis admitted he was to blame for unintentionally fanning rumors that Santos is indeed the third party after Reyes fled with the kids to New York, and he went up to Baguio to take a break and reflect.



“Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue (I’ve been insensitive about the possible effects of the issue) and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din (so that I can talk to someone since she is also from the North). She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito (I did not think that she would be dragged into this in this manner). I’m sorry for this,” he said.

In his fifth and final point, Contis defended his longtime manager and outspoken veteran showbiz personality Lolit Solis who continues to suffer cruel attacks on social media for coming to his defense.

“May nanay din kayo diba? Hindi niyo alam ang mga pagalit at pangaral niya sa akin pag kami lang ang naguusap (You have mothers right? You do not know the anger and reminders she gives me if we’re the only ones talking).” Thanking Solis for her support, he added, “Sinabihan ko na siya to stop protecting me, ang sinabi lang niya ay ‘Hindi! Anak kita! Hayaan mo ako. (I told her to stop protecting me. She told me: ‘No’. She told me that I was his son so I should let her be.'”

In a follow-up post, Contis expressed that he understands and respects Reyes’ decision to join her family in the US for the time being. Nevertheless, he made sure to let her know that he wanted to see and take care of their daughter even if their relationship had fallen apart.

“Sana balang araw makapag usap kami ng maayos para sa bata. Madami pang kailangan pag usapan pero sa amin na lang ni LJ yun at sana respetuhin niyo yun (I hope that someday, we can talk for the sake of the kids. We have a lot to talk about but that’s between LJ and me and I hope you respect it.),” he pleaded.

The actor also apologized to his mom, ex-wife [Lian Paz and their children “na nagulo na naman ang tahimik na buhay dahil sa akin”], and again, his now estranged family.

“To Summer, I’m sorry, my ganda. I love and miss you so much. Papa will do his best to be better. I will always be here for you. I promise.

“To Aki, I wish I could’ve done things differently and listened to you more. I’m sorry I failed you.

“To LJ, I’m very sorry. For everything. Sa lahat lahat (For everything).”

Ending his post with a plea for respect and privacy moving forward, Contis promised, “I will work on making myself a better person and learning from this,” with the following postscript for his online detractors: “Kung hindi pa po kayo pagod, please direct all your hate and bashings at me. No one else deserves it, ako lang (just at me). Thank you.”