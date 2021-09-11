﻿Shamcey Supsup survives Covid-19

AFTER weeks of battling the dreaded virus, Shamcey Supsup revealed on her Instagram account (@supsupshamcey) that she is now free of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The beauty queen-turned-Miss Universe pageant director shared that she thought she was only coming down with the regular flu when she started to feel sick.

“It came as a shock because we were all fully vaccinated, but we still got infected and even had mild to moderate symptoms.”

Supsup described the experience as something similar to a “really, really bad flu.”

She added, “It was also the first time that I’ve experienced a total loss of smell and taste. Lucky enough, we were able to get better at home.”

To end, Supsup said she was praying for everyone’s safety and hopes the pandemic will end soon.