1, 265 out of 1,632 LGUs beat SAP payout deadline — DILG

p.m. on May 10.

The National Capital Region (NCR) registered a regional pay-out rate of 85.13 percent.LGUs that failed to beat the deadline could continue to distribute the SAP to the residents unless the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) demands a return of the funds, Año said.

Año urged the 1,265 LGUs to immediately complete their liquidation reports on the first phase of SAP distribution.

Included in the report should be the required encoded list of SAP beneficiaries of LGUs which is being posted on the DSWD website, Año said.

However, Año told the local executives that their work was not yet done as there is a second tranche of cash aid to be given out.