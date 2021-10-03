$1.59B RAISED FROM DOLLAR BOND ISSUE

The government has received a total $1.59 billion (about P80.90 billion) from the sale of its first retail dollar bond (RDB), according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the amount raised was nearly four times the government's initial target of $400 million.

“We saw a total of 520 transactions through our digital channels, for a total of $809,200, translating to an average placement of around $1,500 per online/mobile transaction. Of this volume of digital placements, roughly 40 percent or $329,400 are pesoclear placements,” she emphasized.

De Leon went on to say that the government was able to reach Filipinos for the RDBs from more than 30 nations, including the Cayman Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Cyprus, to mention a few.

The bonds were offered through 10-year and five-year tranche. Small investors were able to purchase the RDBs for as little as $300 with a coupon of 2.250 percent for the 10-year tenor and 1.375 percent for the five-year tenor.

The RBDs were offered from September 15 to October 1. Settlement is on October 8 this year.

The BTr has teamed up with the country's leading banks to allow small investors to buy RDBs on favorable terms. Several banks have agreed to set the minimum initial deposit and average daily maintaining balance requirements to zero for those interested in purchasing these US dollar-denominated securities.

Banks do away with their current practice of requiring depositors to open dollar accounts with a minimum balance of $500 to $1,000 before they could invest in RDBs under this plan to democratize dollar-bond investing.

In order to reach the broadest investor base, the bureau developed two accounts for people to invest in RDBs: a direct US dollar account and a PesoClear account.

Those who want to invest in RDBs in US dollars straight must open US dollar accounts with a local participating bank, which will serve as the cash settlement account where the interest earnings and principal repayment at maturity will be credited to the investor.