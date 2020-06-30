1.5M Sky Direct subscribers ‘deprived’ of news, entertainment

THE National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) cease and desist order (CDO) on Sky Direct Broadcast Satellite Service will affect 1.5 million subscribers nationwide, including those in remote areas that do not receive television signals, according to Sky Cable Corp., which operates the service. In a statement on Tuesday, Sky Cable said its subscribers would be deprived of access to the channels we carry that bring them news, information, education and entertainment starting tonight June 30, 2020 as it complies with the CDO”.

Sky Cable said that “in the spirit of fairness, we continue to appeal to the NTC to extend the same privilege given in the past to other companies whose franchises have expired but are currently pending in Congress to continue its operations until a resolution is passed”.

Sky Cable assured its subscribers that it would “exhaust all legal remedies to resume our services”.

“We commit to attend to the concerns of our valued subscribers and partners arising from this decision. We will refund all unconsumed prepaid loads and advance postpaid payments. We appeal to our SKYdirect subscribers and partners for understanding and patience as we undergo this process,” it said.