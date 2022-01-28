1-800 Contacts Announces New Company Focused on B2B Vision Technologies and Services

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 1-800 Contacts announces the formation of a standalone business, Luna Solutions, focused on providing technology and services to third parties in the vision space. This company offers 20 integrated technologies and services – ranging from telehealth platforms for new and renewal glasses and contacts prescriptions, eyewear virtual try-on, a digital pupillary distance tool, glasses and contacts fulfillment and more. This suite of solutions enables eyewear retailers, brands and doctors to modernize their customer experience both online and in stores.

This new combined company will operate under the brand, Luna. Luna means moon in Latin and speaks to their moonshot of quality, affordable, accessible vision for all.

“We have always been focused on the constant pursuit of a better way for vision. We take a customer-centric approach to make buying glasses and contacts simple and affordable. To expand our reach, we knew we’d have to expand upon our partnerships with other retailers and doctors,” said John Graham, CEO of 1-800 Contacts.

Luna is a separate business held under common ownership with 1-800 Contacts that is formed through the combination of Premium Vision, Ditto, 6over6 and ExpressExam. Premium Vision provides contact lens fulfillment services and an eCommerce site platform to other optical retailers. In 2021, 1-800 Contacts announced the acquisition of Ditto, the leading eyewear virtual try-on technology company, and shared their intention to combine Ditto with 6over6 , whom they acquired in 2019. 6over6 has created the world’s first medical grade mobile subjective refraction app so customers can obtain a new prescription using only a smartphone. ExpressExam is a telehealth prescription renewal platform that connects customers with eye doctors in order to renew a contact lens or glasses prescription online.

“We are excited to bring the complementary capabilities of Ditto, 6over6, Premium Vision, and ExpressExam together to create the Luna business. This suite of products is unmatched in the industry and creates turnkey solutions that make it much easier for our clients to successfully execute the digital transformation that will set them up for future success,” added Kellen Fowler, President of Luna. Prior to Luna, Kellen was the SVP of Strategy and Business Development at 1-800 Contacts. In that role, he was closely involved in building ExpressExam, growing Premium Vision, acquiring 6over6 and Ditto, and developing the strategy to combine them in a unified business.

Luna by the Numbers

130 employees in Israel and the U.S.

and the U.S. 75M+ annual users

26 patents and several certifications

65 countries with Luna clients

Luna offers an unmatched, integrated suite of technologies and services to forward-looking eyewear retailers, brands and doctors all around the world. We help make the process of buying eyewear and contacts simple and exceptional online and in stores. We also leverage our solutions to help bring vision care to the 2.5B people globally who need glasses and don’t have access to them.

