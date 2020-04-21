1 COVID-19 patient recovers in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– A confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) carrier in Quezon province has tested negative of the disease, health authorities disclosed.

The 6 p.m. report on Monday of the Quezon Provincial Information Office (QPIO), citing information from the Integrated Provincial Health Office, revealed that a COVID-19 patient from Lucena has been cleared and discharged from the hospital.

The unnamed patient was the second recovery in this city and the fourth in the province.

However, the QPIO also reported that a new COVID-19 patient was recorded in Tayabas City.

The Tayabas information office, on its Facebook page, tagged the new patient as an “officer of a financial institution in Manila.”

The unidentified patient is confined in a local hospital and contract tracing is being undertaken.

Tayabas City has eight COVID-19 cases. One of the patients, however, had already recovered.

To prevent the further spread of the virus, the Tayabas government has placed the entire city in an all-day, all-night curfew starting Tuesday (April 21) to stop people from going out of their homes and defying a community quarantine to stop COVID-19 transmission.

Aside from the Tayabas patient, five new patients were recorded in Barangay Pinagkamaligan in Calauag town.

With the latest report, the recorded COVID-19 cases in Quezon jumped to 49 from Friday’s 43.

With the recovery of the four patients and the death of six others, the number of active COVID-19 carriers in the province is down to 39.

The QPIO also reported that the province has 177 suspected COVID-19 patients.

