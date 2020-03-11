1 Dads Announce National Album Launch Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 11, 2020

Big Scary’s Tom Iansek has announced his first tour of the country in five years as part of his #1 Dads solo project, celebrating the launch of latest album Golden Repair with Australian dates throughout June and July.

Gretta Ray, Cool Sounds and Moreton will serve as special guests on the tour, with exact lineups varying in each city.

Golden Repair was released earlier this month and follows the project’s last album, 2014’s About Face. The album’s title – and theme – references the Japanese art of kintsugi, in which broken pottery is restored with a gold lacquer, “artfully emphasising the cracks.”

“This album has formed part of my own restoration as I have grown as a person and as an artist and continued to peer deeper into myself, not necessarily liking or being able to accept everything that I find,” commented Iansek in a statement.

“It is thus an album of light and shade, of death and new life, and that path we continually walk towards the latter. It is a conscious exploration of the process of healing, and a pondering on suffering and its role in the process of life. It is the breaking and subsequent golden repair of myself and those closest to me.”

In our review of the album, we wrote, “Golden Repair is accessibly cosmic, metaphysically romantic, and gorgeous sonically.”

Check out tour dates below. Tickets are on sale next Tuesday, 17th March.

[embedded content]

#1 Dads ‘Golden Repair’ Australian Tour 2020

w/ Gretta Ray*, Cool Sounds^ and Moreton~

Friday, 26th June ~

Jive, Adelaide

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 27th June ~

Freo. Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 3rd July *^

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Corner Hotel

Friday, 10th July *^

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 11th July *~

The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Oztix