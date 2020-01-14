1 Dads Announce New Album ‘Golden Repair’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 14, 2020

Tom Iansek’s much loved side project – one of them, at least – #1 Dads has finally announced a brand new album, titled Golden Repair.

On top of the album announcement, there’s also the arrival of another #1 Dads single for us to sink our teeth into – the indie-pop piano ballad ‘Freedom Fighter’.

“An interesting part of this for me is change, which is constantly happening, but often it happens so incrementally that life appears static, but of course this isn’t so,” Iansek said of the song in a statement.

“We get lulled into a sense of permanency until suddenly something that was once there now no longer is, hence “even if I have it now, doesn’t mean I’ll have it always”… and if you’re waiting for the tides to turn your way, then you must then learn patience.”

‘Freedom Fighter’ follows previous single ‘Another Day’, which was released late last year.

Golden Repair is out Friday, 6th March.

View the cover art, tracklist and listen to ‘Freedom Fighter’ below.

[embedded content]

Golden Repair album artwork

Golden Repair tracklist