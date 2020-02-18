1 dead, 1 hurt in Legazpi City motorcycle crash

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – A man was killed, while another one was injured when a motorcycle crashed into another motorcycle along the national road here early Tuesday.

Capt. Dexter Panganiban, spokesperson of the Albay police, said rider Romerex Baynas was killed in the incident while Jerry Ballester, who was riding the other motorcycle, sustained injuries after their motorcycles crashed in Barangay Rawis here at around 12:45 a.m.

A police report said Ballester was going towards Sto. Domingo town, while Baynas was going on the opposite direction when the crash happened. Police investigation is still ongoing.

