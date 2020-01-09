1 dead, 11 hurt as van plunges into ravine in Benguet town

TUBA, Benguet –– A man died while 11 others were injured when the van they were riding fell into a 25-meter ravine here on Thursday morning due to brake failure, local officials said.
Jonathan Labutan, head of the Municipal Disaster Risk, Reduction and Management Office, identified the fatality as Reynante Pig-ang Garcia, 41, a laborer residing in Pugo, La Union.
Rescue personnel said Garcia died on the spot after suffering multiple injuries.
Those injured, including the driver, were taken to the Baguio General Hospital and Baguio Medical Center.
Initial investigation showed that the Delica van came from Sitio Toybongan in Barangay Tabaan Norte here, and was heading for Pugo for the market day when its brakes failed, causing it to plunge into the ravine.
