1 dead, 118 hospitalized after eating Christmas party leftovers in Cotabato town
KIDAPAWAN CITY – A 53-year old woman died while 118 others were treated for symptoms of food poisoning after a Christmas party in a village of Arakan town Cotabato on Friday, a top official said.
Cotabato province Governor Nancy Catamco said the woman died due to dehydration following her refusal to be admitted to the hospital.
Catamco said some members of a women’s association of Barangay Salasang brought home to their family some leftover food from their Christmas party on Friday.
But a few minutes after consuming the food, the victims complained of abdominal pain, loose bowel movement and vomiting, believed to be symptoms of food poisoning.
Catamco said the victims were rushed to the Arakan Valley district hospital in nearby Antipas town.
After thorough examinations, at least six patients turned positive of amoeba, the governor said.
At least 88 of the 118 patients have been evacuated to the Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City.
“We are expecting the number to increase as there are reports that some residents also experienced symptoms of food poisoning, ” Catamco said.
The governor already dispatched ambulances from Arakan to Barangay Salasang to immediately bring ailing residents to the hospital.
