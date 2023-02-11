Trending Now

1 dead, 2 hurt in motorcycle collision in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY — A man died, while two others were injured Friday night, Feb. 10, when two motorcycles collided in Ocampo town in Camarines Sur province.

Colonel Julius Caesar Domingo, Camarines Sur police chief, reported that Gliford Santos, 21, and his brother Joseph, 19, the back-rider, collided head-on at 6:40 p.m. with another motorcycle on their way home in Barangay May-Ogob.

Gliford was declared dead, while his brother and the still-unidentified rider of the other motorbike were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police conducted an ocular inspection and investigation at the incident site.

