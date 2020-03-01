Trending Now

1 dead, 2 hurt in Quezon road accident

1 dead, 2 hurt in Quezon road accident

LUCENA CITY – A tricycle driver was killed and two motorcyclists were injured in a road accident along the Maharlika highway in Calauag, Quezon on Sunday, police report said.

Calauag police said Ruffino Corpuz, while driving his motorcycle with sidecar, occupied the opposite lane and collided into an oncoming motorcycle at a section of the Maharlika Highway in Barangay (village) Madlangdungan around 11 a.m.

Corpuz died while being taken to the hospital.

Motorcycle driver Eduardo Gonzales and his back rider, Lyka Joy Benaya, both sustained injuries.

