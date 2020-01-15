Trending Now

1 dead, 2 nabbed in Camarines Sur buy-busts

LEGAZPI CITY –– A suspected drug pusher was killed, while two others were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Camarines Sur on Tuesday afternoon.

Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., director of Camarines Sur police, said in a report that Alberto Demagante was killed while being served a search warrant in Barangay Poblacion, Del Gallego town around 3 p.m.

Demagante is in the recalibrated top ten illegal drug personalities in the Bicol region.

In Naga City, Joey Yuson and Marlon Alvarez were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Peñafrancia around 4:30 p.m.

Confiscated from them was a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected “shabu” (crystal meth).

