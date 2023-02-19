1 dead, 27 hurt in Rizal road mishaps

LUCENA CITY — A motorcycle rider died and 27 jeepney passengers were injured in separate road mishaps in Rizal province on Saturday and Sunday (February 18 and 19).

A report from the Police Regional Office 4A said motorcyclist Gerald Vergara accidentally slid and was consequently run over by a truck driven by Raffy Fernandez along Gen. Luna street in Barangay (village) Guinayang in San Mateo town around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The rider sustained grave injuries and died while being taken to Casimiro Ynares Hospital.

The truck driver was under police custody.

Meanwhile, a passenger jeepney driven by Joel Quinones was negotiating an ascending section of the road in Barangay Cupang in Antipolo City around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when the vehicle accidentally lost its brakes.

The wayward jeepney turned turtle and caused injuries to its 27 passengers. The injured were taken to Amang Rodriguez Hospital in Marikina City for treatment.

The police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

