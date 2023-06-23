1 dead, 8 missing, 14 rescued as fishing boat capsizes off Davao Oriental waters

DAVAO CITY — Search operations continue to find and rescue eight crew of a fishing boat that partly sank off the waters of Baganga town, Davao Oriental on Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Friday.
One member of the 23-man crew died after the fishing vessel Genesis 2 was battered by big waves causing it to take on water and sink shortly after midnight.
In an incident report, the PCG said it had deployed patrol vessel BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401) “to respond to the maritime incident.”
The boat captain, identified as Allan Donaire, said a sudden change in sea condition at midnight, caused their vessel to “half-submerge an hour later.”
Fishing boats near the area that responded to the distress call rescued at least 14 crew.
The PCG said the company which owned the ill-fated boat had deployed vessels to assist in the search and rescue. The vessel was reportedly owned by a General Santos City-based fishing company.
lzb
