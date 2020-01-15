1 dead, another hurt in Cotabato City gunfight

COTABATO CITY—-Unidentified gunmen traded shots in the middle of a busy road in this city’s commercial district on Wed (Jan. 15).

In a report submitted to Col. Portia Manalad, Cotabato city police director, investigators said the gunfight occurred along Jose Lim Sr. Street, leaving one dead and another wounded.

Scene of the crime operatives found two caliber .45 pistols and spent shells inside a silver sedan carrying a slain gunman, and a wounded one.

The car had a police commemorative plate.

The police report said two men in another vehicle traded shots with the victims.

Because of the commemorative plate on the car, investigators are determining if the victims were police officers from another area.

