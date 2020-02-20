1 dead, another hurt over heated arguments in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– A man was killed while another was seriously wounded in two separate incidents stemming from heated arguments in Lopez and this city on Wednesday, police reports said Thursday.

Christopher James Pilarca, 30, was shot by Jayson Clemente using a caliber .357 magnum revolver in Barangay Rizal in Lopez town around 11:40 p.m., police said.

Pilarca, who was hit twice in his abdomen, was taken to Magsaysay Memorial District Hospital and survived.

Clemente was arrested in a follow-up operation.

Investigations revealed the victim and the suspect had a heated altercation before the shooting.

In Lucena City, one alias “Bisaya” was found dead with stab wounds at the Ecotourism Road in Barangay Isabang around 4 p.m.

Police arrested Bernie Gruta, a resident of Barangay Cotta, in a follow-up operation after investigators revealed that Gruta and Bong Fernandez had a heated argument during a drinking session.

The argument led to Fernandez stabbing the victim on his chest, killing him instantly.

Gruta was detained at the city police jail, while Fernandez is now being hunted by the police.

