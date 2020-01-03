Trending Now

1 dead as bus slams jeepney unloading passengers in Sorsogon City

LEGAZPI CITY—A passenger was killed and several others were injured when a bus rammed a jeepney on Maharlika Highway in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon province on Friday (Jan. 3).

 

Early police reports said the still unidentified casualty died while being rushed to a hospital. It was not clear if the dead was a passenger of the jeepney that was unloading passengers on the road at the village of Bulabog when it was hit by an Ultra Bus driven by Santiago Yolip Jr., of Pasay City.

 

The bus slammed into the jeep’s rear where the passengers were disembarking.

 

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said police were still determining the identity of the dead.

 

The injured passengers suffered contusions and were brought to hospital.

 

Edited by TSB
