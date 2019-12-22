1 dead in Davao del Sur road crash
DIGOS CITY – A man was declared dead on arrival at a government hospital here after he sustained serious injuries from a car that crashed onto the motorcycle he was driving along the national highway on Saturday.
Master Sergeant Josua Hezron Aznar, Hagonoy police traffic investigator, said Hernane Fuentes Licawan, 58, a resident of Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Tres de Mayo, was on his way here when a Toyota Vios swerved into his lane, hit the Honda XRM 125 motorcycle he was driving and threw him off the road along the Guihing National Highway at 10:45 pm on Saturday, December 21.
Lt. Nilo Emborgo, Hagonoy OIC police chief, said rescuers rushed Licawan to the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital but he did not survive while the unharmed driver of the Toyota Vios car was taken to the Hagonoy police station.
