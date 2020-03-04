1 dead in fistfight between 2 Digos drivers

DIGOS CITY –– A fistfight between two taxi drivers here Tuesday noon over some missing bills turned bloody as one of them drew a knife and stabbed the other to death.

Executive Master Sergeant Reynante Galanta, Digos City police-community relations officer, identified the victim as Edmund Daumon, 35, of Sulop, Davao del Sur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daumon died on the spot from stab wounds in the neck, Galanta said.

Galanta added that the suspect, Marlon Maglunod, of Barangay Bato, Sta. Cruz town in Davao del Sur immediately ran away from the crime scene after stabbing Daumon.

FEATURED STORIES

The incident happened in Barangay Aplaya, along the Digos-Makar diversion road, where taxis line up to wait for passengers who disembark from buses.

Both were drinking beer when Maglunod claimed he lost some bills and confronted Daumon about it. Maglumot reportedly asked Daumon to give him back the money.

A heated verbal exchange, then a fistfight followed.

Galanta said Maglunod sensed he was no match against Daumon, which probably led to his drawing a knife from his waist.

Digos City police immediately launched a manhunt against Maglunod, while investigators are preparing to file a murder case.

Edited by Lzb

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ