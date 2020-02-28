1 drug pusher, 2 ‘users’ held in Quezon buy-bust

LUCENA CITY –– A suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) peddler and two alleged drug users were arrested in Candelaria town in Quezon province early Friday.

Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police director, said policemen collared Kenneth John Yumang after he sold shabu to an undercover police officer in a drug deal in Barangay Masalukot 1 around 3 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the operation, the operatives also chanced upon Julius Driz and John Martin De Villa, who were both caught in the act of buying shabu from Yumang.

Yumang yielded nine plastic sachets of shabu. Authorities also seized two sachets of meth from his two customers.

The confiscated shabu was worth P16,500 in the local market./lzb

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ