1 killed, 3 hurt as jeepney rams stores in Gapan City

GAPAN CITY, Nueva Ecija, Philippines — A driver was killed and three other people were injured when the jeepney they were riding crashed into business establishments along the Maharlika Highway here at dawn on Sunday, police said.

Police identified the fatality as Raffy Opo and the injured as Crispin Atienza, 37; Mario Balale, 39; and Jeffrey Almero, all residents of Barangay Sampaloc in Talisay, Batangas.

Cpl. Ace John Rayo, investigator, said the jeepney was heading north when the driver lost control of it before hitting two stores in Barangay San Vicente around 2:30 a.m.

The victims were taken to a hospital here, but Opo was pronounced dead on arrival.

/atm

