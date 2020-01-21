1 killed, 5 nabbed in Bicol drug busts

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – A suspected drug pusher was killed, while five others were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Bicol on Monday.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol police, said Rodolfo Somalinog, who is listed in the top 10 recalibrated priority database of illegal drug personalities in Bicol, was killed in a police operation in Barangay San Vicente, Bulan, Sorsogon at around 5:50 p.m.

In Camarines Sur, Miguel Alejandro, Ceasar Castañeda, and Greco Daclan, were arrested in Barangay Mabolo in Naga City at around 8 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested in the operation. Confiscated from the suspects was a plastic sachet of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P15,000.

In San Pascual, Masbate, Francis Matandag, was also caught with four plastic sachets containing suspected shabu in Barangay San Pedro at around 7:10 p.m.

