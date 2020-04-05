1-month-old baby in Bataan tests positive for COVID-19

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — A one-month-old baby boy from Mariveles town has been infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), local officials said on Sunday.

The baby is the latest COVID-19 patient in the province, which has already recorded 21 other confirmed cases, according to Gov. Albert Garcia.

It was not immediately known how the baby contracted the virus, Garcia said.

Citing records from the provincial health office, Garcia said six COVID-19 patients have already recovered. The province has recorded two deaths due to the disease.

Records also showed that the province currently has 124 patients under investigation (PUI) while 3,575 were listed as persons under monitoring (PUM).

