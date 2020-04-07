1 more COVID-19-positive patient brings total cases in Cebu to 31

CEBU CITY –– Another patient tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cebu, bringing the total number of cases to 31 with six deaths and 10 recoveries.

The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, a sub-national laboratory recently accredited by the World Health Organization to test samples for COVID-19, conducted 77 tests on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only one tested positive for the virus, said Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

The 77 tests include swabs from 37 patients in Cebu City, 15 in Lapu-Lapu City, three in Mandaue City, and 22 from other cities and towns in Cebu province.

FEATURED STORIES

Garcia met with Cebu mayors at the Capitol on Tuesday to talk about the social amelioration program and other assistance from the national government.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ