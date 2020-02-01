1 slain, 1 nabbed in Camarines Norte buy-busts

LEGAZPI CITY — A high value target was killed while another drug pusher was arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Camarines Norte province on Friday.
Colonel Marlon Tejada, director of Camarines Norte police, said in a report that Joel Javier, a resident of Silang, Cavite, drew out a gun and fired at an undercover police during a buy-bust operation in Malasugui village in Labo town around 8 p.m.
The police officers retaliated and shot the suspect, who died while
being taken to the hospital.
Seized was a sachet of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P1,000.
FEATURED STORIES
In Paracale town, Michael De Lemios, 34, was arrested in a separate operation in Barangay Bagumbayan around 5:30 p.m.
Confiscated from him were four transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with estimated street value of P15,500./lzb
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.