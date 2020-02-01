1 slain, 1 nabbed in Camarines Norte buy-busts

LEGAZPI CITY — A high value target was killed while another drug pusher was arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Camarines Norte province on Friday.

Colonel Marlon Tejada, director of Camarines Norte police, said in a report that Joel Javier, a resident of Silang, Cavite, drew out a gun and fired at an undercover police during a buy-bust operation in Malasugui village in Labo town around 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police officers retaliated and shot the suspect, who died while

being taken to the hospital.

Seized was a sachet of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P1,000.

FEATURED STORIES

In Paracale town, Michael De Lemios, 34, was arrested in a separate operation in Barangay Bagumbayan around 5:30 p.m.

Confiscated from him were four transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with estimated street value of P15,500./lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ