1 slain, 2 nabbed in Bicol drug stings

LEGAZPI CITY –– Two suspected drug pushers were arrested while another was killed in separate buy-bust operations in the Bicol region on Thursday.

In Camarines Norte, Paulo Angelo Era, 31, a fish vendor of Barangay Masalong Salong, Mercedes town, was arrested in Barangay Poblacion 1, Basud town at 7:50 p.m., Colonel Marlon Tejada, provincial police chief, said in a report.

Recovered were two sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth).

At 9:50 p.m., Lemuel Lucena II, 44, a convicted drug personality who was under probation, was also arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao, Pilar town in Sorsogon, Colonel Roque Bausa, Sorsogon police chief, said in a report.

Seized from Lucena were three sachets of suspected shabu and other drug paraphernalia.

In Pili, Camarines Sur, town police chief Lieutenant Colonel Bogard Arao, said Angelo Calimag of Barangay Mabolo, Naga City, was killed in a separate operation at 12:50 p.m. in Barangay Palestina.

After sensing that he was transacting with undercover police, Calimag drew his caliber .45 pistol and fired at the police officer. The authorities retaliated and shot the suspect in different parts of the body, killing him instantly.

Recovered from Calimag were 200 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1 million./lzb

