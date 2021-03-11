1/ST TECHNOLOGY & AmTote International Accelerate Development On Next Generation Gambling Platform

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — After many years of service marked by extreme reliability (99.99998% uptime) and world class performance, AmTote International is designating its market share leading Spectrum® pari-mutuel totalisator and fixed-odds wagering platform as a “legacy” product – dedicating its development resources to finalization of the new platform.

The next generation wagering platform will play a key role as 1/ST TECHNOLOGY continues to deliver against its mission to expand opportunities for innovation, new revenue opportunities, and diversification across The Stronach Group’s racing and gaming verticals.

“Our vision is to build upon the strengths of our current gambling platform while extending the platform’s capabilities – increasing speed to market, enhanced support of our customers’ needs, and unlocking the ability to rapidly and efficiently onboard new consumers across sports betting, esports, and other emerging opportunities,” said Paul Williams, CEO of 1/ST TECHNOLOGY.

AmTote engineering and operations teams will continue to fully support the Spectrum® platform while the new platform is finalized and then effectively phased into production across the AmTote customer base.

While Spectrum® will no longer be prioritized from a new feature development perspective, AmTote will continue to engage and collaborate with its customers on new product feature requests, which will be evaluated and prioritized for inclusion in the new platform.

Any customer questions can be directed to their AmTote account representative.

For more information about 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, please visit http://www.1st.com/technology.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment, and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core – anchored by best-in-class horse racing operations at the company’s premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course – home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). The company’s consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced “First”) powers The Stronach Group’s forward-thinking 1/ST RACING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing’s largest, most innovative racing and gaming technology company, offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY‘s wagering platform is the world leader in pari-mutuel totalisator and fixed-odds wagering solutions – servicing end users and businesses in the horse racing, gaming, sports betting, and esports markets on a global scale.