1 volcanic earthquake, 177 rockfall events recorded in Mayon Volcano–Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday said that it had recorded one volcanic earthquake and 177 rockfall events in Mayon Volcano, which remains under Alert Level 3.

Based on its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said the volcanic earthquake and rockfall events were recorded over the last 24 hours, as Mayon Volcano continues to have “intensified unrest or magmatic unrest.”

Mayon released 1205 tons of sulfur dioxide on June 10. A fair crater glow was also observed as its plumes were generally seen drifting east while its edifice was inflated.

Phivolcs warned locals that rockfalls or landslides or avalanches; ballistic fragments; lava flows and lava fountaining; pyroclastic density currents; moderate-sized explosions; and lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall might occur within the area.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development earlier revealed that more than 7,000 people and 2,169 families had been evacuated to designated public school buildings and evacuation centers in Albay as of June 10.

A total of 102,000 family food packs were also distributed to the province.

