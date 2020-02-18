10 Bulacan drug suspects slain in week’s time

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan –– Ten drug suspects were killed in separate anti-narcotics operations in the province within a week, police said.

The slain suspects were among the first fatalities during police operations under the leadership of Colonel Lawrence Cajipe, acting Bulacan police director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cajipe assumed the post on February 6, replacing Colonel Emma Libunao, who was relieved from her position on the same day.

Among those killed were Jim Joshua Cordero and Erwin Mergal, both included in the police’s drugs watch list.

FEATURED STORIES

Cordero and Mergal were killed on Tuesday after reportedly resisting arrest and firing shots at policemen during a buy-bust operation at Barangay Gay-Gaya in the City of San Jose del Monte at 12:20 a.m.

Also killed in other buy-bust operations between February 11 and February 18 were Marlon Alvarez, Edmar Aspirin, Chamberlain Domingo, Chadwin Santos, Eric Domingo, Nelson Pecho, Criz Buiza, and an unidentified suspect./lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ