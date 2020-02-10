10 kept in Cagayan Valley hospital for coronavirus tests, watch

TUGUEGARAO CITY-Nine people were confined at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) here and listed as Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) for the novel coronavirus (nCoV), local health authorities said.

Dr. Glenn Mathew Baggao, CVMC hospital chief, said the new PUIs are from the towns of Tuao, Santo Niño, Gattaran and Iguig, all in Cagayan province.

Baggao said two of the PUIs at the CVMC are children.

Three other people listed earlier as PUIs at the CVMC had already been discharged, Baggao said.

The Southern Isabela Medical Center in Isabela province has also admitted another PUI for nCoV.

Baggao did not disclose the travel history of the new PUIs pending verification.

