10 returnees jack up tally of COVID-19 cases in Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Misamis Oriental, Philippines — Returnees to this capital city of Misamis Oriental continued to jack up the local count of COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, July 10, the City Health Office recorded 10 new cases among a host of overseas workers and stranded individuals who arrived from Manila.

This is the largest day-on-day spike since the coronavirus outbreak began and since the influx of returnees began in May through the national government’s Hatid Tulong program.

City epidemiologist Joselito Retuya said all the new cases, except for a 35-year-old man, were asymptomatic.

Retuya said the man, who had arrived from Bulacan, complained of sore throat and cough.

He added all of them arrived at the Laguindingan airport last week and were taken immediately to the city’s isolation units for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The 10 new cases brought to 89 the total cases in the city since March. Of these, 66 are returnees.

