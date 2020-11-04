“10 stars who welcomed their babies during pandemic | Push Pins”

Despite the woes brought about by the pandemic, these celebrity parents certainly feel happy and grateful as they welcome their new bundle of joy into the world.

1. Ryza Cenon

Ryza Cenon gave birth to her child with partner, cinematographer Miguel Antonio Cruz, on October 31, she announced on Instagram.

It was last July 1 when Ryza confirmed that she was pregnant.

2. Regine Angeles

Actress Regine Angeles has given birth to her second child with her husband, model Van Victor Leaño.

She made the announcement through an Instagram post on November 1.

Based on her post, the actress gave birth to a healthy baby girl, whom they named Kaia Rosalie.

3. Assunta de Rossi

At 37, actress Assunta de Rossi gave birth to her baby girl with her husband Jules Ledesma on October 23.

On Instagram, Assunta shared a photo of their “miracle baby,” Giulia Fiorentina Alessandra Ledesma.

4. Diana Zubiri

In her Youtube vlog posted last October, Diana Zubiri introduced Amira Jade Smith, her baby girl with husband, model-host Andrew Smith.

5. Chariz Solomon

Chariz Solomon announced on October 1 that she has given birth to her third child, posting on Instagram a photo of herself with her newborn son, whom she named Andreas.

6. Lara Quigaman

Actress and beauty queen Lara Quigaman introduced her newborn son, Moses Marc, through an Instagram post last September 18.

Moses is her third child with husband Marco Alcaraz.

7. Carlo Aquino

Carlo Aquino’s girlfriend Trina Candaza gave birth to an adorable baby named Enola Mithi Aquino last September.

In an Instagram post, Carlo shared a photo of his baby and captioned it with lyrics from Rico Blanco’s hit song “Your Universe.”

8. Coleen Garcia

Celebrity couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford welcomed their first child last September 10.

The couple decided to deliver their baby boy, who they named Amari Jaden, through water birth.

9. Dianne Medina

Dianne Medina gave birth to her first child with husband Rodjun Cruz last September 10.

They named him Rodolfo Joaquin Diego III.

10. Geoff Eigenmann

Geoff Eigenmann welcomed his third child with fiancée Maya Flores on October 31.

The actor shared the news on Instagram as he posted a photo of his partner with their baby girl, who they named Penelope Rose.

Get to know them more here:

[embedded content]

Let’s congratulate these celebrity parents!