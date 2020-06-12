10 suspects nabbed for making fake travel passes in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have arrested 10 individuals for producing fake travel passes in Cubao, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said Friday.

QCPD chief Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo identified the suspects as Vilma Tigranes, 45; Edelyn Caguioa, 19; Rogelio Devara, 54; Nisan Tabas, 32; Carlito Tigranes, 45; Samson Patiño, Jr., 33; William Lanuga, 41; Reychan Servino, 24; Lorencio Colonagn, Jr., 50; and Vicente Nevia, 42.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects were apprehended by members of the QCPD-Cubao station in an entrapment operation at a bus terminal along Aurora Boulevard near corner 15th Avenue in Barangay E. Rodriguez at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Montejo, the snare operation was hatched after receiving confidential information that the suspects offered a “package ride” for commuters who would want to go home to their provinces.

FEATURED STORIES

The suspects were reportedly charging commuters P5,500 to P6,500 for a package ride, which included travel authority and medical certificate. Travel authority is needed for those crossing provincial and regional borders as community quarantines remain in effect to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Sa tingin natin ay isang grupo ng organisadong sindikato ang mga ito na nanamantala sa ating mga kababayan lalo na yung mga nandito sa Metro Manila at gustong umuwi sa probinsya,” Montejo said.

(We believe that the suspects are part of a crime syndicate who take advantage of our fellow Filipinos here in Metro Manila that want to go home to their provinces.)

Police said operatives likewise confiscated from the suspects some computer sets used for their counterfeit operation, four vans, several fake documents, and cash worth P36,000.

The suspects are detained at Cubao police station and will be facing criminal complaints of estafa and falsification of documents before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

KGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ