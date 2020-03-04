“10 Things we can expect from ‘Four Sisters And A Wedding’ prequel”

Here are the things we know and can expect from the upcoming prequel movie of the iconic Pinoy family drama, ‘Four Sisters And A Wedding’.

The iconic Pinoy family drama movie, Four Sisters And A Wedding, will be having a prequel.

It was during the story conference on February 27, when a new set of actresses was also introduced to the press. As the prequel will be set 10 years prior to the original plot, the younger characters of Bobbie, Teddie, Alex, and Gabbie will be played by Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon, Gillian Vicencio, and Belle Mariano respectively.

As we fans wait for more updates, PUSH lists down the facts that we already know so far, and the important points from the storyline that we shall expect.

1. ‘Four Sisters Before The Wedding’ will be the title.

Since the youngest child of the Salazar family, Rebreb (played by Enchong Dee) will be ten years younger, the story will focus on the family, way before he and his fiancée, Princess Antoinette May Bayag (played by Angeline Quinto) plan for the wedding. This also means that the four sisters are still in the Philippines and probably in college.

2. New director Giselle Andres was the assistant director of the original movie.

Giselle Andres was the assistant director to Cathy Garcia-Molina in creating the Four Sisters and a Wedding movie. Having an important part in the production of the original project, fans can be reassured that the new director can is truly familiar with the characters and how their stories will play out.

3. The beginnings of a love triangle between Bobbie, Alex, and Chad

Fans will finally have a glimpse of how the rift began between Bobbie (Bea Alonzo), and Alex (Angel Locsin) concerning the ex-boyfriend-of-the-former-turned-the-boyfriend-the-latter, Chad (Bernard Palanca), all began.

In an interview after the story conference, Giselle said that the prequel will show the beginnings of the Bobbie and Alex’s rift over Chad. So the prequel will have the answer on how exactly Alex became part of the reason love triangle. From one confrontation scene between Alex and Bobbie, the latter said that Alex had a long-time crush with Chad even before the two became a couple.

4. No more ‘Bayags’

The plot is set to 10 years prior the original plot. So Rebreb and Princess have not yet met each other. According to the first movie’s dinner scene, Gabbie (Shaina Magdayao) pointed out that Rebreb and Princess were only together for four months. This means, we may not be seeing the Bayag family in the prequel. No more Jeanette nor Honey Boy, nor even anything about the happy ending spa.

You might be thinking that maybe we can have a peek at how Rebreb’s first girlfriend named Nicole is like. But the prequel will feature a 13-year-old Rebreb so a first girlfriend and heartbreak might be out of the picture.

5. The Salazar patriarch

During an interview with Director Giselle, she revealed that the casting process will incude the patriarch of the Salazar family. Without giving enough details, it was confirmed that in the upcoming prequel, viewers can expect a new actor as the dad of the Salazar siblings.

From the first movie in a scene where Teddie teaches Frodo about her family, we can learn that their dad died because of cancer. And from the iconic confrontation scene, Bobbie mentioned that their dad suffered from an illness which maybe caused his death. Bobbie also said that the dad had his favorites, namely Alex and Gabbie.

6. The Divisoria bags backstory

On the viral breakdown scene of Bea’s character, Bobbie, she mentioned three points on why she felt being the least favorite child in the family. One was when she graduated valedictorian and had more medals than Teddie, and yet she received no praises from her mom. Second was a moment when she was scolded by her mom because she ate the food that supposed to be for Teddie. And thirdly, was the story about the Divisoria bags where Bobbie got jealous when the mom told her that eldest sister Teddie could pick one for herself first before any of the sisters.

Alexa and Charlie must have been feeling the pressure doing these scenes.

7. There is more to Gabbie than her maternal instincts.

After the story conference, Charlie told the press that the prequel movie will show the other side of Gabbie. From the first movie, we learned that Gabbie was teased as the ‘old maid’ in that scene when the Salazars meet Princess’s family. Gabbie constantly refused to pursue a career abroad and to get a master’s degree. She said she is already happy working as a school teacher and living with her mom and Rebreb.

With the prequel, we can finally find out more about Gabbie, like if she ever had a boyfriend (secretly) or a suitor in her college life.

8. Did you know that Alexa already played as young Bea before?

In the 2012 TV series called A Beautiful Affair, Alexa played the role as the young Bea, as Genevieve Saavedra. After eight years, Alexa will be playing a younger Bea again as the Bobbie of the Salazar family.

In an interview with the press, Alexa also shared that she auditioned twice before she was given the role of Bobbie.

9. Why is Alex the only one who doesn’t have medals?

Tristan’s daughter Trixie had this question for Alex when they first went inside the Salazar’s home. Alex works as assistant director. In Bobbie’s famous monologue, she mentioned that Alex never wanted to leave her job in film industry because that’s where she excels and where their mom would be proud of her. Her character was given depth when we learned that she dated her ate’s ex-boyfriend Chad and caused the breakup. She was also called as the ‘black sheep’ of the family.

In an interview, when the new actress for Alex, Gillian, was asked to describe the role. She quickly mentioned, “Malalaman niyo kung anong pinagkakaabalahan niya nung mga time na ‘yon, or film ba talaga ang passion niya?”.

10. The prequel will be produced by a new production brand

The prequel movie is considered as one of the most-anticipated projects of ABS-CBN Films now. It will be under the new production brand of Star Cinema, named SCX. Four Sisters Before The Wedding will be its debut film.

The management started the casting process in December last year. According to director Giselle, the casting was hard because they also need to check the chemistry of the actresses playing the four main characters. It took two months to present the main cast and it will take take a bit more time before the rest of the cast is revealed.