10 Things You Should Know About Greta Gerwig- Including Her First Kiss!

13 people were shot at a Chicago house party, police say At least 11 people were shot early Sunday morning at a residence located on the 5700 block of South May Street in Chicago, Chicago police said.

Indiana conservation officials need the public's help to find the person who fatally shot a bald eagle Indiana conservation officials are asking the public for help finding the person who fatally shot a bald eagle Saturday.

Heavy fog and icy roads lead to 69-vehicle pileup on a highway in Virginia Nearly 70 cars and trucks were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 64 in eastern Virginia on Sunday morning during heavy fog and icy road conditions, Virginia State Police said.

Shooting outside Minnesota restaurant leaves one dead, 6 injured One man was killed and at least six others injured in a shooting early Sunday in the parking lot of a restaurant in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.