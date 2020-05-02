“10 Times ‘The World of the Married’ star Han So-hee wowed the online world with her beauty”

See her stunning snapshots that captivated the online world.

Korean series The World of the Married is not only making waves in South Korea but also in other parts of Asia including the Philippines.

One of the stars in the show who made the viewers abuzz is Han So-hee, who played as the mistress named Yeo Da-kyung in the series.

So-hee made her acting debut in 2017 in the series Reunited Worlds. Afterwards, she became part of the series Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), After the Rain (2018), and Abyss (2019), before landing the role in The World of the Married in 2020.

With the massive popularity of The World of the Married, Han So-hee’s popularity has also ballooned enormously. With her incredible talent, So-hee is indeed the star to watch out for.

Many have also been commending her stunning beauty. See her most stunning snapshots below that wowed the online world.

