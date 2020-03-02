10 women rescued from alleged prostitution in Tuguegarao

TUGUEGARAO CITY –– Ten women, including a 16-year-old girl, were rescued from an alleged prostitution den in separate entrapment operations here over the weekend, the National Bureau of Investigation said.

The victims, who are working in beer joints along Macapagal Avenue in this city, were allegedly being pimped to customers for P1,600 to P2,000 each, said lawyer Gelacio Bongngat, NBI regional director.

Arrested were bar owner Romeo Soriano and cashiers Michelle Ramos and Amelita Clemente, who received the marked money from the NBI assets who posed as customers.

Bongngat said other club workers, who are believed to be minors, managed to run away from the NBI agents.

The arrested suspects claimed they did not know that some of their guest relations workers are minors.

Bongngat said the suspects are facing charges for violation of the Expanded Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012.

