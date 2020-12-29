Trending Now

10 yo Nandi Bushell Solidifies Status As Queen Of Metal By Ripping Slipknot’s ‘Unsainted’ On The Drums

After ousting Dave Grohl in a drum-off for the ages, 10-year-old multi-instrumental dynamo Nandi Bushell is back on her covers game, capping off a breakout year by cementing her metal queen status with a drum cover of Slipknot.

She’s tracked a ferocious rendition of their 2019 tune ‘Unsainted’.

“Yes! I am a total metal head! I love how awesome the drumming is in Slipknot!” the pre-teen punk wrote in the YouTube description. “This is my first attempt at double pedals! Taking my playing to the next level.”

On Twitter, she added: “This song is called #unsainted by #slipknot! Incredible drumming Jay Weinberg! This song brings my A game, Corey Taylor #metalhead #metal #heavymetal #doublepedals.”

Watch her let rip on the We Are Not Your Kind track below!

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

