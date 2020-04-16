100 Gecs Are Hosting Virtual Minecraft Festival & The Lineup Is Stacked

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 17, 2020

Genre defying duo, 100 gecs are throwing a virtual live stream festival… via Minecraft. It’s called Square Garden and its lineup is hectic.

Headlined by Charli XCX and of course, 100 gecs, the festival will be built inside a Minecraft world and it’ll go ahead next Friday, 24th April. Good news for non-Minecrafters too, the live stream will also be on Youtube.

Joining Charli and 100 gecs are Cashmere Cat b2b Benny Blanco, Kero Kero Bonito, and A. G. Cook, Danny L Harle, Tommy Cash, and Dorian Electra. Catch the full lineup down below.

The festival poster describes the live stream as “an open pit Minecraft show”. Apparently Minecraft is sentimental to 100 gecs as it’s where the duo played their first show.

Proceeds from the live stream will go to Feeding America, a not-for-profit network of food banks around the US.

100 gecs were supposed to kick off their debut Australian tour in June this year. However, due to coronavirus restrictions, the tour was cancelled.

Listen to 100 gecs’ remix of Charli XCX and Rico Nasty’s ‘ringtone’ below.

[embedded content]

Square Garden Minecraft Festival Lineup

100 gecs

Charli XCX

Cashmere Cat B2B Benny Blanco

Kero Kero Bonito

Dorian Electra B2B Alice Longyu Gao

GFOTY B2B Count Baldor

A.G. Cook B2B umru

Tommy Cash

Danny L Harle

99Jakes B2B Alice Gas

gupi B2B Fraxion

Parry Gripp

Square Garden Minecraft Festival

Friday, 24th April

Minecraft & Youtube