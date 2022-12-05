100 Gecs Have Dropped a Surprise EP and Announced Their New Album

Cult favourites 100 gecs have announced their second album, titled 10,000 gecs, will arrive on Friday, 17th March 2023. 10,000 gecs will include the already-released tracks ‘mememe’ and ‘Doritos & Fritos’.

It follows the duo’s breakthrough debut, 1000 gecs, which came out independently in 2019 and garnered critical praise across the board, featuring on year-end lists by Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and more.

100 gecs – ‘Doritos & Fritos’

“We just tried to make a record that we really liked,” band member Laura Les told Music Feeds back in 2020 after the release of their debut. “And we did that and then we were pleasantly surprised at how much other people were resonating with what we were putting out there.”

Les added, “The whole, like, ‘vanguard of pop’, or people saying that we’re experimental or whatever, those aren’t things that we’ve described ourselves as.”

In addition to the album news, 100 gecs have dropped the surprise EP, Snake Eyes, which contains three tracks including a Skrillex collab called ‘Torture Me’.

The duo – made up of Les and Dylan Brady – spent the year mostly on tour, with sets at festivals like Coachella, Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, and Governors Ball. They’re scheduled to land in Australia as part of the Laneway lineup in late February, and they’ll take the time to play some headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne as well.

100 gecs Australian Tour Dates 2023

Friday, 3rd February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 4th February – Laneway Festival, Brisbane

Sunday, 5th February – Laneway Festival, Sydney

Thursday, 9th February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Friday, 10th February – Laneway Festival, Adelaide

Saturday, 11th February – Laneway Festival, Melbourne

Sunday, 12th February – Laneway Festival, Perth

