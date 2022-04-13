100 Gecs Release New Single ‘Doritos & Fritos’

Hyper pop duo 100 gecs will release their second album, 10000 gecs, at some point in 2022. The duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady have shared the album’s second single, ‘Doritos & Fritos’. ‘Doritos & Fritos’ follows ‘mememe’, which came out in November 2021.

100 gecs‘ debut album, 1000 gecs, was released independently in May 2019. It gathered enough notice to be named one of the top albums of the year by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Needle Drop and The New York Times.

“We just tried to make a record that we really liked,” Les told Music Feeds. “And we did that and then we were pleasantly surprised at how much other people were resonating with what we were putting out there.” Les added, “The whole, like, ‘vanguard of pop’, or people saying that we’re experimental or whatever, those aren’t things that we’ve described ourselves as.”

100 gecs subsequently signed with the major label, Atlantic Records, who put out the band’s remix LP, 1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues. 1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues included remixes by A.G. Cook, Injury Reserve, Danny L Harle and several others, as well as guest appearances from the likes of Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, Rico Nasty and Dorian Electra.

Brady and Les both chipped in on Rico Nasty’s debut album, Nightmare Vacation, co-writing and producing a couple of tracks. Brady also worked on Charli XCX’s How I’m Feeling Now (2020) and Crash (2022). Listen to ‘Doritos & Fritos’ below.

