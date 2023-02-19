100 gecs Release New Single ‘Hollywood Baby’, Reveal ‘10,000 gecs’ Tracklist

Just days after wrapping up their first visit to Australia as part of the Laneway Festival, US hyperpop outfit 100 gecs have shared their latest single, ‘Hollywood Baby’. The single is taken from 100 gecs’ forthcoming second album, 10,000 gecs, which arrives on Friday, 17th March.

‘Hollywood Baby’ is a typically unhinged number from the enigmatic duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, featuring heavy synths and autotuned vocals. Live performance videos of ‘Hollywood Baby’ have been circulating among the band’s fanbase since 2021.

100 gecs – ‘Hollywood Baby’

[embedded content]

‘Hollywood Baby’ comes with a self-directed video that concretises the incendiary nature of the song – i.e. it centres on Les and Brady setting off fireworks in their apartment. The new single follows the duo’s 2021 single ‘mememe’, 2022’s ‘Doritos & Fritos’, and the surprise EP, Snake Eyes, from December 2022.

The forthcoming 10,000 gecs is the follow-up to 100 gecs’ 2019 debut, 1000 gecs. The record was written, produced, and performed by Les and Brady, with additional drumming from Josh Freese (Devo, The Vandals, A Perfect Circle).

100 gecs: 10,000 gecs

Dumbest Girl Alive 757 Hollywood Baby Frog On The Floor Doritos & Fritos Billy Knows Jamie One Million Dollars The Most Wanted Person In The United States I Got My Tooth mememe

Further Reading

100 Gecs Remix Linkin Park’s ‘One Step Closer’

100 gecs: “‘Vanguards Of Pop’ Or People Saying That We’re Experimental… Those Aren’t Things That We’ve Described Ourselves As”

Redditors Have Selected ‘Random Access Memories’ As The Best Electronic Album Of The 2010s